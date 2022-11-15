Man charged after DNA links him to two 2014 rapes in Dayton

A man is facing charges in two rape cases from 2014 after DNA reportedly connected him to the crimes.
Tiandre L. Turner, 43, of Dayton, was charged with two counts each of abduction, rape and kidnapping and one count each of felonious assault and robbery, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
The charges stem from two incidents involving two different victims on March 25, 2014, and April 7, 2014.
In the first case, a woman was at a house in the 1900 block of West Grand Avenue when she was “raped, abducted and beaten by another causing a fracture to her back,” according to an affidavit.
In April, a different woman was reportedly dragged from an alley to the same house and “raped, beaten and robbed of her cell phone and $40,” according to court records.
DNA collected at the crime scenes were reportedly genetically linked to the suspect’s family. Investigators then obtained a search warrant and took a direct DNA sample from Turner, which matched with DNA found at the crime scenes, according to court documents.
In 2014, Dayton police linked an unnamed suspect to three rapes at a vacant house at the same location on West Grand Avenue. The incidents took place on Jan. 30, March 24 and April 7. It’s not clear if Turner was the unnamed suspect in those cases.
We will update this story as more information is available.
