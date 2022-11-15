Man charged after DNA links him to two 2014 rapes in Dayton

In April, a different woman was reportedly dragged from an alley to the same house and “raped, beaten and robbed of her cell phone and $40,” according to court records.

DNA collected at the crime scenes were reportedly genetically linked to the suspect’s family. Investigators then obtained a search warrant and took a direct DNA sample from Turner, which matched with DNA found at the crime scenes, according to court documents.

In 2014, Dayton police linked an unnamed suspect to three rapes at a vacant house at the same location on West Grand Avenue. The incidents took place on Jan. 30, March 24 and April 7. It’s not clear if Turner was the unnamed suspect in those cases.

