Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man indicted for gross abuse of corpse involving missing Huber heights woman’s body

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
36 minutes ago

A Dayton man is charged in connection to a missing Huber Heights woman whose body was found in July in a Dayton field.

Harrison Deon Williamson, 41, is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 13 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse between July 18 and July 27, according to the indictment.

ExploreNEW CONTENT: Police investigating after missing woman’s body found in Dayton last week

The body of 27-year-old Brooke McCullough was found July 27 in a field in the 2400 block of Nancy Avenue near Gilsey Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department report.

She had been reported missing two days earlier to the Riverside Police Department, which investigated the case against Williamson.

McCullough was believed to have died from an overdose, Riverside Police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said previously.

He also said that investigators do not believe that she died where her body was discovered.

In Other News
1
Riverside man charged with rape indicted again on 63 more child porn...
2
Harrison Twp. man accused of raping 2-year-old girl
3
Riverside man convicted of setting mother on fire sentenced to prison
4
Ohio drug task forces seized $42 million in narcotics this year
5
Man accused in shooting death, burning of Miamisburg man in jail

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top