Man indicted for gross abuse of corpse involving missing Huber heights woman’s body

Harrison Deon Williamson, 41, is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 13 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse between July 18 and July 27, according to the indictment.

The body of 27-year-old Brooke McCullough was found July 27 in a field in the 2400 block of Nancy Avenue near Gilsey Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department report.