Police investigating after missing woman’s body found in Dayton last week

“Unfortunately, the investigation lead to the discovery of her body in west Dayton on July 21st at approximately 1900 hours,” Sturgeon said.

Dayton police were called to the scene to assist Riverside police, according the incident report.

Preliminary reports indicate McCullough died from an overdose, Sturgeon said, but the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not ruled an official cause of death at this time.

Once the toxicology reports are in and the coroner’s office can make a ruling, the case will likely turn into an abuse of a corpse investigation.

“It is unlikely she died where the body was discovered,” Sturgeon said. “Currently we have a missing persons case that unfortunately [led] to this person being discovered deceased. Until to coroner rules officially we continue to work the investigation.”