Man faces murder charges in shooting of Boost Mobile burglar in Harrison Twp.

A Harrison Twp. man was indicted Friday on murder charges for shooting and killing a burglar in January inside his family’s mobile store business in Harrison Twp.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Mahmoud Asad Abdellatif, 20, who is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count each of reckless homicide and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. Each count carries a three-year firearm specification.

The charges are in connection to the Jan. 10 death of 36-year-old Larry R. Swain Jr. of Troy, who died at Miami Valley Hospital following the shooting at Boost Mobile at 3801 N. Dixie Drive.

Abdellatif told Montgomery County Sheriff’s investigators that he lived upstairs over the store, a family-owned business, and that during the overnight hours he heard noises coming from the store. He went down the exterior stairs, armed with a handgun, to the front of the business where he saw the burglar inside. He then fired multiple shots through the front window, striking the burglar several times. The burglar then ran from the business, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A short time later Dayton police were dispatched to a house on North Horton Street for a person who had been shot, who was identified as the burglar from the Boost Mobile shooting, the prosecutor’s office said.

Swain was with a 16-year-old girl at the time of the burglary. She was taken into custody at the time, deputies said.

Abdellatif is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 21 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.