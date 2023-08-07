Man indicted for rape, extortion in Dayton catfishing case involving girl, 12

A man indicted Monday on rape and extortion charges is accused of catfishing 12-year-old girl, then bribing her to perform sex acts in exchange for not posting nude images online.

Kendall D. Jones, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of rape involving a victim younger than 13, four counts of extortion and one count each of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, gross sexual imposition involving a victim younger than 13 and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police responded to a sex offense call on Jan. 13, when a 15-year-old girl said she was sexually assaulted by a man identified as Jones. The teen told police that she believed it also happened to another 15-year-old Dayton girl, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The second girl said “she was catfished” three years ago.

“Kendall Jones led (the girl) to believe nude photos of her would be released if she did not perform sexual acts with him,” the affidavit stated.

Catfishing is a deception in which a person typically creates a fake identify on social media to target victims for financial gain or to compromise a victim.

It began in 2019, when the girl was 12 and lasted into 2020, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This case is an example of why children, or anyone for that matter, should never post, share or send compromising photos of themselves on the internet. The defendant forced a minor child to have sex with him or he would post nude images of her online. Thankfully, the victim reported the defendant’s actions and he will no longer be able to sexually abuse her or anyone else,” a statement from Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. read.

Jones is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.