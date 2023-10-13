Man killed after he was struck by car outside Riverside poker club ID’d

The death of a man who was struck by a car last week outside a Riverside poker club and then died days later is under investigation as a possible homicide.

David Mills, 58, was identified Friday by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger as the man who died Monday at Miami Valley Hospital.

Riverside police and medics responded around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to the parking lot of The Poker Hub at 5520 Burkhardt Road on a report of a disturbance.

A 911 caller told dispatchers a couple was outside fighting when two people in a vehicle ran over a man, according to Huber Heights Communications Center records.

“He’s barely moving,” the caller said. “He’s on the ground.”

The people in the vehicle that reportedly ran over the man fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found Mills with a head injury, as well as other injuries, said Riverside police.

“Since this incident occurred our officer and detectives have been treating this case as a potential homicide due to the circumstances and the head injury,” said Maj. Matthew Sturgeon. “As of this moment this is an active investigation and we have no further comment.”

Multiple people were in the area when the incident occurred, he said. Anyone with information is urged to call the Riverside Police Department at 937-233-1801 or dispatch at 937-233-2080 or email at police@riversideoh.gov.