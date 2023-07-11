BreakingNews
Man killed in Sunday shooting in Dayton ID’d
Man killed in Sunday shooting in Dayton ID’d

A man killed in a shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased man as 28-year-old Manuel Rodriguez Pineda.

Around 2:53 a.m. officers were dispatched to the first block of Sherman Street — in the Historic Inner East neighborhood near Steve Whalen Boulevard — according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

“Upon arrival officers located a deceased male,” said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer. “It appears that suspect(s) entered into the home before shooting the victim.”

The cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 937-333-1232. People can report tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937- 222-STOP (7867) or online at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

Initial reports indicated there was also a possible robbery.

This case is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

