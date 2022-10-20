Man no longer faces charges in Dayton shooting

A 24-year-old Dayton man is not longer facing charges in connection to a shooting last month outside a Dayton apartment complex.
A Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday declined to indict Shaquille Rahiem Thomas, and the case against him has been dismissed.
Thomas had been accused of chasing another man around 11:40 p.m. Sept. 14 through the parking lot in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive and shooting another man multiple times.
An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 16 when charges were filed against him.
He is no longer in custody.
