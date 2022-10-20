BreakingNews
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man no longer faces charges in Dayton shooting

Crime & Law
By
2 minutes ago

A 24-year-old Dayton man is not longer facing charges in connection to a shooting last month outside a Dayton apartment complex.

A Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday declined to indict Shaquille Rahiem Thomas, and the case against him has been dismissed.

Thomas had been accused of chasing another man around 11:40 p.m. Sept. 14 through the parking lot in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive and shooting another man multiple times.

ExploreRELATED: Warrant issued in shooting at Dayton apartment complex

An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 16 when charges were filed against him.

He is no longer in custody.

In Other News
1
West Chester quadruple homicide trial: Jury still deliberating
2
Dayton police: Joint law enforcement operation recovers 7 stolen...
3
Death penalty upheld in prison murder at Warren Correctional
4
Man sentenced to 10 years in Dayton double shooting
5
Wanted man cuts off ankle monitor, Warren County deputies say

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top