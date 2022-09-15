BreakingNews
Altered gate hours, road closures set for Air Force Marathon
Late night shooting in Dayton sends 1 to hospital

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting reported late Wednesday night in Dayton.

The shooting was reported around 11:41 p.m. at an apartment in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive. One person was transported to the hospital, but additional information on their condition was not available, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

ExploreJudge blocks Ohio abortion ban; Services to resume next week in Dayton area

Dispatch records did not indicate that a suspect was taken into custody. It was not apparent what led up to the shooting.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

