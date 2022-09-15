Late night shooting in Dayton sends 1 to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting reported late Wednesday night in Dayton.
The shooting was reported around 11:41 p.m. at an apartment in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive. One person was transported to the hospital, but additional information on their condition was not available, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Dispatch records did not indicate that a suspect was taken into custody. It was not apparent what led up to the shooting.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
In Other News
1
Rhoden family killings: 3rd day of trial includes witnesses who...
2
Police: DNA links Dayton man to sex assault of 14-year-old girl
3
18-year-old woman shot in Xenia Twp., Dayton man arrested in northern...
4
Kettering man guilty in Capitol riot case to be sentenced in January
5
Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Kettering mall bathroom...
About the Author