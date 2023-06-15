Man who accidentally shot self in foot running from Dayton shooting indicted

A Dayton man indicted Thursday who is accused of shooting and wounding a man earlier this month accidentally shot himself in the foot as he was running away, police say.

Julius Maurice Williamson Jr., 21, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with three-year firearm specifications, having weapons under disability for a prior drug conviction and a misdemeanor count of public indecency.

Dayton police dispatched around 10:15 p.m. June 5 to the 40 block of South Monmouth Street found a 22-year-old Dayton man who had been shot outside a house.

Witnesses told police that the victim arrived because of a dispute involving his family and began fighting with another man when Williamson approached them and started shooting at the victim, striking him two times, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Mr. Williamson then began running away and accidentally shot himself in the foot,” the affidavit stated.

The gunshot victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Williamson also was taken to Miami Valley Hospital before he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains.