Police: Man accidentally shoots self in foot running from Dayton shooting

Julius Maurice Williamson Jr., 21, is scheduled to be arraigned today in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability for a prior conviction.

Dayton police dispatched around 10:15 p.m. to the 40 block of South Monmouth Street on a report of a shooting found a 22-year-old Dayton man who had been shot outside a house.