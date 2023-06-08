Police: Man accidentally shoots self in foot running from Dayton shooting

BreakingNews
Coroner identifies 50-year-old man killed in crash into tree in Jefferson Twp.
Crime & Law
By
20 minutes ago

A Dayton man accused of shooting and wounding another man Monday night accidentally shot himself in the foot as he was running away, police say.

Julius Maurice Williamson Jr., 21, is scheduled to be arraigned today in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability for a prior conviction.

Dayton police dispatched around 10:15 p.m. to the 40 block of South Monmouth Street on a report of a shooting found a 22-year-old Dayton man who had been shot outside a house.

Witnesses told police that the victim arrived because of a dispute involving his family and began fighting with another man when Williamson approached them and started shooting at the victim, striking him two times, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Mr. Williamson then began running away and accidentally shot himself in the foot,” the affidavit stated.

The gunshot victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Williamson also was taken to Miami Valley Hospital before he was booked Tuesday afternoon into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held.

