Miamisburg man gets probation in 3-car OVI crash

A Miamisburg man whose blood-alcohol level was twice Ohio’s legal driving limit will remain free following a three-car injury crash.

Daniel J. Ridner, 43, was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Ellis to up to five years of probation with intensive supervision, plus a two-year driver’s license suspension and a $475 fine.

He pleaded guilty Oct. 17 to vehicular assault and a misdemeanor OVI count. One count of aggravated vehicular assault and another OVI charge were dismissed, according to plea documents.

Ridner was driving the at-fault vehicle in a crash just before 3 a.m. July 23 at the Interstate 75 South exit ramp to state Route 725, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

Ridner was traveling on the I-75 South exit ramp toward the intersection with Miamisburg Centerville Road in a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze when he did not navigate the turn. The Cruze traveled through the intersection, over the raised median and struck a 1999 Honda Accord stopped at a red light. The impact forced both cars to strike a 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, also stopped at the intersection, the affidavit stated.

The driver of Honda was taken to Kettering Health suffering from two fractured ribs, two missing top front teeth and various bumps and bruises, according to court documents.

“Daniel admitted to coming from a birthday party in Dayton after two or three beers,” the affidavit read.

Ridner declined to take a field sobriety test. He was taken to the Kettering Police Department, where an officer administered a breath test that reportedly recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.167. The legal driving limit in Ohio is 0.08.

If Ridner violates any conditions of his probation, he faces a six- to 18-month prison sentence, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.