Middletown mother, boyfriend indicted on 31 total charges in death of 6-year-old and alleged crimes against siblings

Brittany Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, were indicted today by a Butler County grand jury on a total of 31 felony charges for the death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson and crimes against his siblings.
Middletown police say Gosney confessed to driving Hutchinson and his brother and sister to Rush Run wild life park in Preble County on Feb. 26 to abandon them. When Hutchinson held onto the minivan, Gosney gunned the gas and ran over the boy and killed him, according to police.
Gosney took the dead boy to her Crawford Street residence, and she and Hamilton later drove to Lawrenceburg, Ind. and dumped the body in the Ohio River, according to police.
The duo was taken into custody on Sunday after falsely reporting Hutchinson missing. Today, a grand jury returned additional charges.
Gosney was indicted for murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, and two counts of endangering children for the death of Hutchinson that prosecutors say happened on Feb 26. She was also indicted for tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse for her alleged actions on Feb. 28, when police say Hutchinson’s body was thrown in the Ohio River.
Additionally, Gosney was indicted for three counts of kidnapping, three counts of abduction and three counts of endangering children for alleged actions on Feb. 25 pertaining to all three children.
Hamilton was indicted for kidnapping and two counts of endangering children for alleged crimes committed Feb. 25-26. These are separate crimes from his alleged involvement in the disposing of Hutchinson’s body.
Hamilton was also indicted on two counts of gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence for crimes alleged to have been committed on Feb. 28 and two counts of gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence for crimes alleged to have been committed between Feb. 26-28.
They will next appear in Butler County Common Pleas Court, likely next week. The case has been assigned to Judge Noah Powers II.