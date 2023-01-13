NEW DETAILS: Man shoots at woman who drops off dog before Dayton standoff

She said she agreed to meet McLean to drop off his dog, but that he shot at her as she was leaving. Her car had two bullet holes, including one that went through the passenger seat next to where she was sitting while driving, the affidavit stated.

“She said the suspect then called her and texted her saying he was going to kill her,” the document read.

When police responded, there were three people were inside the house on West Norman Street. The first to come out was a man who was secured initially but was not taken into custody, said Dayton police Maj. Chris Malson after the standoff ended.

“A short time later the suspect from the shots-fired call [later identified as McLean] did come out of the house on his own and was taken into custody,” Malson said.

However, a woman inside the house who had warrants for weapons violations refused to come out, and police, who had a search warrant, needed to go inside to find the handgun used in the shots-fired case, Malson said.

After more than three hours, the woman did come out and was taken into custody.

Police who searched the house found the purple handgun inside, according to the affidavit, which stated that McLean is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions.

McLean remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker