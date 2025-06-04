Teen accused of fleeing police multiple times, causing crash that killed 15-year-old

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, Moraine police saw a Ford Escape that was reported stolen earlier that day in Fairborn, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers deployed a tracking device on the SUV and tried to pull it over, but the vehicle fled. Due to the driver’s dangerous driving, police called off the chase.

Less than 10 minutes later, Miamisburg police found the same SUV and tried to pull it over, but it ran again, and again police called of the pursuit, this time due to dangerous speeds, the prosecutor’s office said.

Soon after, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies spotted the SUV in Jefferson Twp. and tried to pull it over, but for a third time the driver fled, finally crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Little Richmond Road and North Snyder Road.

The driver, later identified as Parlett, fled on foot but was captured after a short chase.

According to the prosecutor’s office, One of the passengers in the stolen SUV, 15-year-old Jaden McClaskey, was critically injured in the crash and died two days later. Another juvenile passenger was also injured but survived.

Parlett had been arrested a few days before this incident after he wrecked a different stolen vehicle, the prosecutor’s office said.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled for arraignment June 24.