Man, 25, arrested at Kettering school; tried to enroll, joined open soccer event

A 25-year-old man with warrants in in Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties was in jail Thursday after being arrested at a Kettering schools open-field soccer practice, records show.

Ali Hassan Abu was taken into custody Tuesday, days after he attempted to enroll in Fairmont High School for the 2023-24 year, the district said.

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

Abu was the subject of warrants issued by Fairborn police, as well as the sheriff’s offices in Greene and Warren counties, police records state.

The warrants involved a probation violation on theft and tampering charges and failure to appear for driving-related violations, according to a Kettering police arrest report.

He was in the Greene County Jail Thursday after Fairborn police took him into custody Tuesday night, jail records show. Abu was booked on charges of failure to appear and parole violations, documents state.

Records from Kettering Municipal Court, where Abu faced driving-related charges in 2019-20, indicated he lived in Kettering at the time. Kettering police records show Abu has a Columbus address.

Abu was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday without incident after four officers responded to the Fairmont soccer field at 3301 Shroyer Road, according to police records.

A letter Tuesday from Kettering Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart and Fairmont boys soccer Coach Neil Craft stated that “at no time did this individual engage in any actions or activities that were concerning or would be considered illegal while he was participating in open field.”

A specific charge is not listed in the Kettering arrest report, but the school district’s letter stated Abu was taken into custody for falsifying documents to try to enroll as a student.

Abu first approached the Kettering schools’ central enrollment department and attempted to enroll himself in the schools for the 2023-24 year, district spokeswoman Kari Basson said.

However, she said that people in the enrollment office became suspicious, denied his enrollment and contacted the police.

The district’s letter said that Abu’s documentation appeared to be suspicious, and he wasn’t able to answer typical questions that are asked when a new student enrolls.

After contacting police, the district said that Kettering police said Abu presented false information while trying to enroll, was not of school age and has criminal records for falsifying documents, including at other districts.

Basson said Abu had previously attended five other open field practices.