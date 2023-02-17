BreakingNews
Patron steals $660 genealogy book from Dayton Metro Library
Patron steals $660 genealogy book from Dayton Metro Library

Crime & Law
By
16 minutes ago

A genealogy book worth more than $600 was reported stolen last month from the Dayton Metro Library’s main library downtown.

A staff member reported the afternoon of Jan. 28 that an unknown man stole a book, identified as “Catawba Confederacy” by Richard I. Haithcock valued at $660, according to a Dayton Police Department report filed Friday.

The theft was captured on the library’s security system, which was reviewed by investigators.

“After reviewing camera, I was able to see the suspect take a book and use a knife to remove the stickers labeling it as Dayton Metro Library property,” a detective wrote in the report.

The book thief then left the library and headed west down Third Street, the report stated.

Messages have been left seeking more information from library officials and police regarding the theft.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

