Pharmacy tech accused of stealing drugs granted intervention in lieu of conviction

Stone was indicted May 18 on three counts of theft of drugs and three counts of possession of drugs. According to a January letter from the Ohio Board of Pharmacy suspending her registered pharmacy technician license, Stone was recorded on surveillance video on or about Jan. 5 stealing one and two milligram tablets of lorazepam from the Rite Aid Pharmacy at 437 N. Wolf Creek St.

Lorazepam is a benzodiazepine, a nervous system depressant, used to treat anxiety with a potential for abuse and addiction.

The letter said that she admitted in a Jan. 10 interview to taking three to five tablets two to three days each week from stock bottles, for a total of at least 216 tablets between May 1, 2023 and Jan. 6.