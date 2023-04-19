Police investigate after callers report bomb in New Lebanon McDonalds

New Lebanon police are investigating after the village McDonald’s received several phone calls saying that there was a bomb in the building Wednesday afternoon.
In a post on social media, police said that the calls came shortly before 5 p.m., and the restaurant was evacuated.
A bomb dog was called to the scene from Dayton International Airport, which checked both the inside and outside of the building and found nothing.
The McDonald’s has since reopened.
In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Man shot by Huber police on Miller Lane had pulled gun...
2
Man indicted, accused of stabbing ex-wife outside West Carrollton bar
3
Man convicted of 4 ‘brutal’ cold case rapes in Dayton
4
7 students arrested in Belmont HS fight
5
Have you seen suspect in Trotwood deadly Memorial Day shooting?
About the Author