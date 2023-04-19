X

Police investigate after callers report bomb in New Lebanon McDonalds

Crime & Law
By
7 minutes ago

New Lebanon police are investigating after the village McDonald’s received several phone calls saying that there was a bomb in the building Wednesday afternoon.

In a post on social media, police said that the calls came shortly before 5 p.m., and the restaurant was evacuated.

A bomb dog was called to the scene from Dayton International Airport, which checked both the inside and outside of the building and found nothing.

The McDonald’s has since reopened.

