Police investigating after person walks into hospital with gunshot wound

Crime & Law
By
6 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a person walked in to Miami Valley Hospital North Campus with a gunshot wound.

ExplorePolice shoot passenger fleeing Dayton traffic stop, man in stable condition

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the gunshot victim called 911 from Salem Avenue to say that they were coming to the hospital, but it is unclear where the shooting happened.

Their condition is unknown.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

