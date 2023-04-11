X

One in hospital after shots fired during pursuit

Crime & Law
By
15 minutes ago

One person was taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired after police stopped a vehicle in Dayton Monday evening, leading to dispatchers issuing a signal 99, or officer in need of assistance.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the incident began at 9:17 p.m. when police pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Redfern and Manhattan avenues.

Explore15-year-old Trotwood boy shot, killed; 14-year-old boy in custody

The people in the stopped car fled on foot from the stop, and police reported shots were fired, according to dispatch records.

A call for assistance was issued, and emergency crews responded to the area.

One person from the vehicle was taken from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

