Police pursuit ends in 3-vehicle crash with injuries in Moraine

A police pursuit this afternoon ended in a three-vehicle injury crash in Moraine.

Two people were injured in the crash reported at 1:37 p.m. at state Route 741 near South Dixie Drive, according to the Moraine Police Division.

One of the vehicles in the crash was involved in a pursuit with Moraine police that began at state Route 741 and Main Street, police said.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.