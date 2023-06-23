BreakingNews
Versailles woman dies following rollover crash in Darke County
Police pursuit ends in 3-vehicle crash with injuries in Moraine

16 minutes ago

A police pursuit this afternoon ended in a three-vehicle injury crash in Moraine.

Two people were injured in the crash reported at 1:37 p.m. at state Route 741 near South Dixie Drive, according to the Moraine Police Division.

One of the vehicles in the crash was involved in a pursuit with Moraine police that began at state Route 741 and Main Street, police said.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

