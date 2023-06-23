BreakingNews
Suspect sought after vehicle flees traffic stop in Harrison Twp., crashes into 2 other vehicles
Suspect sought after vehicle flees traffic stop in Harrison Twp., crashes into 2 other vehicles

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who drove away from an attempted traffic stop in Harrison Twp. and ran away on foot after the vehicle crashed.

Around 2:43 a.m. Friday, deputies found a vehicle with a fake registration near Catalpa Drive and West Siebenthaler Avenue. When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle near Daytona Parkway, it drove off.

The deputies discontinued the traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle reportedly fled at a high speed. A passerby then told deputies a vehicle had crashed at Catalpa Drive and Salem Avenue.

Deputies found the suspect vehicle had ran a red light and hit two vehicles in the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot. Kettering police responded with a K9 unit to track the suspect, but they weren’t found.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.

