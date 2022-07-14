BreakingNews
Beavercreek Crumbl Cookies opens doors today for soft opening
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police to give update today after Warren County officer shot, suspect killed

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Crime & Law
By
Updated 30 minutes ago

A Clearcreek Twp. police officer was critically wounded after he was shot in the head Tuesday night responding to a domestic violence call, and a sergeant shot and killed the suspect.

ExplorePHOTOS: Officer involved shooting in Clearcreek Township

Police and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office scheduled a joint press conference for 2 p.m. today to give an update on the department’s first officer-involved shooting since its founding in 1975.

Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year veteran, was most recently reported in critical but stable condition at Miami Valley Hospital. He was flown to the hospital after suffering a single gunshot to the head, Clearcreek Twp. Police Chief John Terrill said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Officer Eric Ney of the Clearcreek Township Police Department

Officer Eric Ney of the Clearcreek Township Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Officer Eric Ney of the Clearcreek Township Police Department

The suspect was identified Wednesday as 65-year-old Mark Evers by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded Tuesday night to the 5000 block of state Route 48 on a report of a man ramming an ATV into his wife’s vehicle. Police had been to the home multiple times in the past and some of those complaints included information on a possible weapon, Terrill said.

Explore2 deadly officer-involved shootings reported in Warren County in less than a day

A female sergeant shot and killed Evers but was not injured, Terrill said. Her name has not been released. However, the Clearcreek Twp. Police Department only lists one female sergeant on its online roster: Sgt. Nicole Cordero.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking the lead on the investigation on the shooting of the officer as well as the shooting of Evers, Terrill said.

In Other News
1
AG Garland honors team that investigated Dayton mass shooting
2
19-year-old charged in Dayton shooting; victim critical
3
Warren County shooting: IDs released for officer critically hurt...
4
2 deadly officer-involved shootings reported in Warren County in less...
5
Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 boys in Piqua

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top