2 deadly officer-involved shootings reported in Warren County in less than a day

On Monday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies tried to arrest Thomas Cromwell, 27 around 3:30 p.m. at the Baymont Inn near the Interstate 71/Kings Mills Road/Ohio 741 exit in Mason.

That evening, about 6:30 p.m., the Warren County Tactical Unit responded to the hotel where the escaped inmate from a Hamilton County correctional facility barricaded himself in a hotel room with a female hostage. Cromwell was shot dead by police during their attempt to rescue her about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday – about 11 hours after police first arrived to apprehend Cromwell.