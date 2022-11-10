Prosecutor to give update today in case against man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp.

Court records indicate that around 11:35 a.m. Marlow walked into the open garage at 7120 Hardwicke Place and shot Sarah Anderson and then walked into the home and shot Kayla Anderson.

He then went to 7214 Hardwicke Place and entered a detached garage close to the residence, where he shot the Knoxes several times, the records say.

A witness said he heard gunshots and looked out the window and saw a man matching Marlow’s description walk from 7214 Hardwicke Place and get into a white Ford SUV.

“The witness immediately followed up at 7214 Hardwicke to find his neighbors deceased in the detached garage.”

A search warrant was executed at a house around the corner from the shootings on Haverstraw Avenue owned by Marlow’s parents, where he lived with them, records say.

“During that search, a manifesto was found on a computer that is believed to be Stephen’s. The manifesto is typed out and in it, Stephen states his name, address and goes through his life. He spoke of conspiracy theories and believing his neighbors were almost all sleeper cell terrorists. He mentioned voices in his head that spoke to him as well.”

Marlow was arrested Aug. 6 in Lawrence, Kansas, after an officer there spotted his 2007 Ford Edge.

He told FBI agents during an Aug. 6 interview that he knew he couldn’t have firearms — he was convicted of aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing in February 2020 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following a July 2019 incident in Vandalia — and “stated he deliberately circumvented that by traveling to Kentucky and meeting a private seller to obtain the firearms,” an affidavit read. “Stephen admitted that his purpose for buying the firearms was to carry out his attack against the individuals he believed to be a part of a ‘terrorist cell.’”

That same day investigators discovered a storage unit belonging to Marlow on Dixie Drive, where Marlow said he kept the firearms to hide them from his mother. Surveillance footage showed him entering the property the day of the shootings and leaving minutes before they occurred, according to court records.

He is held on a $10 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since Aug. 17 following his extradition to Ohio.