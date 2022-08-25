Butler Twp. shooting suspect bought guns in Kentucky, kept them in storage unit, according to records

Combined Shape Caption Stephen Marlow Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail Combined Shape Caption Stephen Marlow Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Investigators found an empty soft gun case that would typically store an AR-15 style rifle; handgun and rifle ammunition; a manual for an AR-15 high-capacity drum magazine; an empty box for an AR-15 sight; an empty box for a long-range rifle scope, and rifle magazines that were loaded and empty, according to an affidavit.

Marlow told the FBI he kept the firearms in the storage unit to hide them from his mother until the day of the shooting, the affidavit read.

While being extradited back to Ohio, Marlow spoke to a Butler Twp. police detective. When the detective asked him how he felt about the shootings, “he said something to the effect of, ‘For me, it was an easy decision,’” according to court records.

Marlow is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $10 million bond. A preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon has been waived.