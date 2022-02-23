Prosecutors seek maximum sentence for man who strangled woman to death in Dayton

Kendall Beasley, 28, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and a repeat violent offender specification, according to a prosecutor’s sentencing memorandum filed in the case. He’s expected to be sentenced to life in prison and a judge will decide today how long he will have to serve before becoming eligible for parole.

Explore Man indicted for murder of Dayton woman weeks after prison release

Montgomery County prosecutors said in a court document that Beasley strangled Shanika Bogan, 31, to death on April 29, 2021. They said Bogan’s children were inside the home at the time of the killing. Beasley had been released from prison in connection to a different crime 24 days before he killed Bogan, prosecutors said.