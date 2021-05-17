dayton-daily-news logo
Man indicted for murder of Dayton woman weeks after prison release

Kendall Demetrius Beasley
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

A man who was charged with the murder of a Dayton woman has been indicted. He and the victim were reportedly dating since he had been released from prison about three weeks before the homicide.

Kendall D. Beasley, 28, was indicted for causing the death of Shanika Bogan, 31. He was indicted for one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, a release from Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said.

An autopsy determined that Bogan had been strangled to death. She was killed between 9 p.m. April 29 and 5:30 am. April 30 in her apartment in the 800 block of Uhrig Avenue, according to court documents.

Beasley is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, May 20, the release said.

