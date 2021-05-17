Man indicted for murder of Dayton woman weeks after prison release

Kendall D. Beasley, 28, was indicted for causing the death of Shanika Bogan, 31. He was indicted for one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, a release from Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said.

An autopsy determined that Bogan had been strangled to death. She was killed between 9 p.m. April 29 and 5:30 am. April 30 in her apartment in the 800 block of Uhrig Avenue, according to court documents.