Shots fired during fight at Meadowdale High School

Police were called to Meadowdale High School Friday night after shots were reported fired during a fight at Meadowdale High School in Harrison Township.
There have been no reports of injuries or anyone in custody at this time, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
The shots fire report came in at 9:48 p.m., dispatchers said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
