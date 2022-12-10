Man shot in stomach in Harrison Twp. Friday evening

A man was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in the 3900 block of North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the shooting was reported at about 9:39 p.m.
Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach area, and medics took him to Kettering Health Dayton in unknown condition.
Kettering Health Dayton was formerly called Grandview Medical Center.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigations
2
Dog shot, killed in Perry Twp.; police ask for public’s help
3
Bond set for former student teacher indicted on sex charges involving...
4
Man accused of damaging cellphone towers in Miami County
5
Brookville man gets jail time in 3-vehicle crash that kills Fairborn...
About the Author