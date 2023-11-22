Riverside man gets 25 years for rape of 4, including 2 children

BreakingNews
A Riverside man convicted earlier this month of sexually assaulting four people, including two children as well as creating child pornography will spend the next 25 years in prison.

Colin Gregory Paul Hansford, 45, was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge E. Gerald Parker after he pleaded guilty Nov. 7 to three counts of rape, including two involving a child younger than 13; two counts of gross sexual imposition; and 13 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to court records.

Hansford also was designated a Tier III sexual offender, the highest level, which will require him to register his address every 90 days for life.

Law enforcement began an investigation after learning of a USB flash drive with child pornography images and videos of Hansford sexually assaulting an adult and two children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. One of the victims was reportedly 12 at the time and another was 3.

Hansford drugged the older victims before he assaulted them, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He was indicted in October 2022 on more than 100 counts, most of which were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

