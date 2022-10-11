Riverside man indicted on 100+ sex abuse, child pornography charges

Last month, law enforcement officers learned of a USB flash drive with child pornography images and videos of Hansford sexually assaulting an adult and two children, according to the prosecutor’s office. One of the victims was reportedly 12 at the time of the incident and another was 3.

Hansford drugged the older victims before he assaulted them, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“The facts, in this case, are shocking,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “It is imperative that we protect the children in our community from sexual predators. This defendant will be held accountable for his horrific actions and faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.”

Hansford is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.