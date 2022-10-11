Riverside man indicted on 100+ sex abuse, child pornography charges

A Riverside man is facing more than 100 charges after he reportedly sexually assaulted multiple people, including two children, and made child pornography.
According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, 44-year-old Colin Gregory Paul Hansford was indicted on:
- Ten counts of rape of child younger than 10
- Three counts of rape of a substantially impaired victim
- One count of rape of a child younger than 13
- Twenty-two counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor (create)
- Twenty-seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance
- Four counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13
- Three counts of gross sexual imposition of a substantially impaired victim
- Thirty-three counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor (possess)
- One count of public indecency
He was also reportedly indicted with sexually violent predator specifications.
Last month, law enforcement officers learned of a USB flash drive with child pornography images and videos of Hansford sexually assaulting an adult and two children, according to the prosecutor’s office. One of the victims was reportedly 12 at the time of the incident and another was 3.
Hansford drugged the older victims before he assaulted them, according to the prosecutor’s office.
“The facts, in this case, are shocking,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “It is imperative that we protect the children in our community from sexual predators. This defendant will be held accountable for his horrific actions and faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.”
Hansford is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
