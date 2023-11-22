Riverside man pleads guilty in child porn case

A 73-year-old Riverside man pleaded guilty to child pornography-related charges.

Phillips Canby Robinette, indicted in March on 100 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to four counts in Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Montgomery’s courtroom, according to plea documents filed Monday.

The rest of the charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Robinette faces up to 12 years in prison for two of the counts to which he pleaded guilty, and up to three years for the other two counts.

He also will be designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address every six months for 25 years.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation after it received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Robinette’s account had uploaded child pornography.

A search of Robinette’s iPad, cellphone and computers uncovered the images, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

An internet search of Robinette’s name turned up results for the Franciscan Friars of St. John the Baptist Province.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the order provided the following written statement: “Mr. Robinette requested dispensation from his solemn vows of profession. His request for dispensation was granted by Rome. He left the Order of Friars Minor on May 16, 2022. Prior to his departure, he had been serving the previous six years as a receptionist and mailroom courier at St. Francis Seraph Friary in Cincinnati.”

The Order of Friars Minor is more commonly known as the Franciscan friars.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.