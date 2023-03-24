Riverside man indicted on 100 child pornography charges

A Riverside man is facing 100 child pornography-related charges.
Phillips Canby Robinette, 73, was indicted Friday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on 100 total counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.
According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the charges came after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Robinette’s account had uploaded child pornography.
Law enforcement searched Robinette’s iPad, cellphone and computers and uncovered the images, the prosecutor’s office said.
A warrant was issued for Robinette’s arrest following the indictment.
Robinette is scheduled to be arraigned April 6.
