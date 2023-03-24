Riverside man indicted on 100 child pornography charges

Phillips Canby Robinette, 73, was indicted Friday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on 100 total counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Explore Man found guilty of murder of friend whose body was found under debris in garage

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the charges came after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Robinette’s account had uploaded child pornography.