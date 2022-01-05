Suspect in 2006 Miami U. rape case involving DNA genealogy tracing wants bond reduced

After forcing the woman to commit several sex acts, Ailes took $60 from her purse, Gmoser said during the arraignment.

In March 2006, a similar attack happened in Fayette County, Ind. DNA collected there matched the DNA in the Oxford case, but there was no match to DNA entered in any law enforcement data base.

Gmoser said Ailes wore a mask in the Indiana assault, but “didn’t speak a word” because the victim was known to him and his voice would have been recognizable.

The case went cold until following the DNA through genealogy pointed to the accused.

Gmoser said his office had been working for years with experts from Parabon NanoLabs to track down the suspect using genealogy DNA databases to piece together a family tree of the suspect.

Defense Attorney Lawrence Hawkins III filed a motion last week to modify Ailes’ bond requesting he be release on his own recognizance or the bond be reduced. Hawkins said Ailes has “several medical conditions that are significant in nature, including cancer.”

Hawkins said Ailes is prescribed and ordered to take 14 pills a day and he is in a better position to address his medical condition out of jail. Hawkins also said Ailes has a limited criminal background and would be willing to report to pretrial services, be on house arrest and wear an electronic monitor.

Gmoser said the prosecution opposes any modification of bond.

In a response to the defense motion, Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Jackie Welp stated house arrest, electronic monitoring and pretrial services is not “remotely sufficient it ensure the defendant’s presence in court.”

“The state submits these are serious and violent offenses for which the defendant has been on the run for over 15 years. Defendant’s bond is reasonable, he is a significant risk to the community, his is not tied to this community and is a significant flight risk,” Welp wrote in the court document.

Investigators were able to find the suspect’s father and then through unraveling a web of genealogy eventually found the mother. But the man did not know he had fathered the son and the mother didn’t know her husband was not the father, Gmoser said.

“As it turns out, the mother of this defendant was not aware that the father was someone other than her husband. She had a relationship outside of her marriage with father of this defendant, later she have birth to the defendant and thought her then husband was the father,” Gmoser said. That is what made it so complicated.”