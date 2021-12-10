DNA and genealogy investigation lead to arrest in 2006 rape of Miami student

An Indiana man is facing multiple charges for allegedly raping a Miami University student in January 2006, and it was DNA coupled with forensic genealogy that led to the arrest.
Lloyd Wendell Ailes, 58, was taken into custody Thursday night in Connersville, Ind. by Ohio law enforcement including Butler County Prosecutor’s Investigator Paul Newton, according to Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.
Ailes, who was a construction worker in Oxford in 2006, was indicted Thursday afternoon by a Butler County grand jury for rape, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. All charges carry a gun specification alleging gun was used in the crimes.
The assault occurred on Jan. 9, 2006 at an off campus house, according to the indictment and Gmoser.
The suspect wore a mask, but his face was visible to the woman for a brief time and a sketch of the suspect was developed. His DNA was also found at the scene.
In March 2006, a similar attack happened in Fayette County, Ind. DNA collected there matched the DNA in the Oxford case, but there was no match to DNA entered in any law enforcement data base. The case went cold.
Gmoser said Newton and his office has been working for months with experts to track down the suspect using genealogy DNA data bases piecing together a family tree of suspect.
“And we finally did,” Gmoser said.
He said he will be prosecuting the case himself along with Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan.
“The science of this investigation is fascinating,” Gmoser said.
Ailes’ case has been assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge .Judge Keith Spaeth. An arraignment date had not been scheduled Thursday night.
