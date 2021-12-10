DNA and genealogy investigation lead to arrest in 2006 rape of Miami student

In March 2006, a similar attack happened in Fayette County, Ind. DNA collected there matched the DNA in the Oxford case, but there was no match to DNA entered in any law enforcement data base. The case went cold.

Gmoser said Newton and his office has been working for months with experts to track down the suspect using genealogy DNA data bases piecing together a family tree of suspect.

“And we finally did,” Gmoser said.

He said he will be prosecuting the case himself along with Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan.

“The science of this investigation is fascinating,” Gmoser said.

Ailes’ case has been assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge .Judge Keith Spaeth. An arraignment date had not been scheduled Thursday night.