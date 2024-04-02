Teen indicted in deadly shooting outside Dayton rec center

The charges stem from the murder of 20-year-old Isaiah Murray on Jan. 12.

Dayton police responded to the rec center at 2100 W. Third St. around 12:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting. An autopsy detemined Murray died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Evidence and witness statements determined Brown and others attempted to rob Murray at gunpoint, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brown reportedly displayed a firearm to rob three men, and conspired with several other people to set up and complete the robbery, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“During the robbery, Isaiah Murray was shot and killed as a proximate result,” the affidavit stated.

A 911 caller said he was pulling into the parking lot when he heard gunfire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

“There was just a shooting,” he said. “Somebody definitely got shot. It looked like the guy shot him, he went down and then the guy shot him again.”

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously that numerous shots were fired, including a round that hit a window at the rec center.

Brown remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.