Bomb squad detonates explosive device in Washington Twp.; FBI takes suspect into custody
Teen injured in shooting at Dayton event venue, police seek suspect

Crime & Law
By
48 minutes ago

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help investigating a shooting at an event venue Sunday night that injured a 15-year-old boy.

The shooting was reported at 8:56 p.m. at 4919 Hoover Ave. When officers arrived, they discovered people were having a party at the venue when the shooting occurred, according to police.

“A juvenile male, 15 years of age, suffered a graze wound from gunfire,” read a statement from the Dayton Police Department. “He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.”

Dayton’s Violent Offenders Unit detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Dayton police at 937-333-1232. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers are 937-222-STOP (7867) or visit www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

