West Alex Bell reopens, federal investigation reported in Washington Twp.

West Alex Bell Road has reopened following an investigation involving federal authorities Monday morning in Washington Twp.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported the road was closed shortly after 8 a.m. and that deputies were on the scene assisting with traffic.
“Due to a law enforcement investigation by federal authorities, the 600 block of [West] Alex Bell Road in Washington Township is temporarily closed,” read a press release issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
An updated press release was issued around 8:40 a.m. stating the road had reopened.
Additional details regarding the investigation were not released.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
In Other News
1
Thanksgiving travel predicted to be brisk, near pre-pandemic levels
2
Huber council OKs plans for development on Executive Blvd. near Rose...
3
What changes might Ohio voters see in the next election?
4
Dayton gives away $18M of COVID funds in 2022: How they will be spent
5
New all-in-one building at Miami County Fairgrounds put on hold
About the Author