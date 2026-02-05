Breaking: Butler County deputy stabbed; suspect in custody

Toddler taken to hospital with skull fractures, bruising; Dayton man charged

Dayton Municipal Court building, Aug. 23, 2019. FILE

Dayton Municipal Court building, Aug. 23, 2019. FILE
Crime & Law
By
5 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man is facing charges after a toddler was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with signs of abuse.

Chad Michael Merrill, 30, was charged in Dayton Municipal Court of a felony charge of child endangering.

Chad Michael Merrill. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail.

icon to expand image

The 16-month-old child was taken to the hospital on Wednesday with skull fractures, a brain bleed, and significant bruising, according to Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

The medical staff said that the toddler’s injuries were consistent with abuse, Sheldon said.

According to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, detectives interviewed the mother and her boyfriend, Merrill.

During the interview, police said that Merrill admitted to “multiple incidents where the child was injured including throwing the child into the wooden frame of a crib,” the affidavit said.

He also reportedly admitted to causing some of the child’s bruising from smacking him, court documents said.

At the time of writing, Merrill was booked in the Montgomery County Jail, and was scheduled for arraignment Thursday.

In Other News
1
Over 150 child porn charges dismissed in plea agreement for Dayton man
2
Woman convicted of attempted murder in shooting at New Year’s party...
3
WATCH: Video shows truck flee traffic stop with Dayton officer inside
4
Yellow Springs man gets life without parole in father’s deadly shooting
5
COLD CASE: Man charged in Dayton woman’s deadly beating, stabbing in...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.