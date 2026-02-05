Toddler taken to hospital with skull fractures, bruising; Dayton man charged

The 16-month-old child was taken to the hospital on Wednesday with skull fractures, a brain bleed, and significant bruising, according to Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

The medical staff said that the toddler’s injuries were consistent with abuse, Sheldon said.

According to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, detectives interviewed the mother and her boyfriend, Merrill.

During the interview, police said that Merrill admitted to “multiple incidents where the child was injured including throwing the child into the wooden frame of a crib,” the affidavit said.

He also reportedly admitted to causing some of the child’s bruising from smacking him, court documents said.

At the time of writing, Merrill was booked in the Montgomery County Jail, and was scheduled for arraignment Thursday.