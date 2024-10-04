Trio indicted, accused of breaking into, stealing guns from Harrison Twp. home

Steven Schroyer, 49, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, two counts of safecracking, three counts of complicity to commit grand theft and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Steve McCubbins, 49, was indicted on one count of complicity to commit aggravated burglary.

All three men are currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail on $75,000 bonds and are scheduled to be arraigned on the indicted charges on Tuesday.

The charges reach back to incidents on Sept. 23 and 24.

On the 23rd, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported burglary at a house in the 5500 block of Brantford Road in Harrison Twp. The homeowner said that multiple firearms had been stolen.

The next day, deputies were again called to the residence, this time for a shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner said he confronted two people who had re-entered the residence and ended up shooting one of the suspects.

Deputies later arrested three people, later identified as Knight, Schroyer and McCubbins.

According to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court, Schroyer was arrested in the area of the home with a gunshot wound to his arm. Emergency crews took him to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. McCubbins was found and arrested at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall at 1161 Bartley Road.

In interviews, investigators said that Schroyer admitted going to the house with the two other men to take “scrap metal,” McCubbins admitted to being the lookout for the other two while they broke into the house, and Knight admitted to breaking into the house multiple times and taking items, according to the affidavit.

A search warrant conducted at Knight’s house found several firearms that Knight said were taken from the house, the affidavit said.

The sheriff’s office said that search warrants were served in Trotwood and Jefferson Twp., and recovered a vehicle connected to the theft as well as several of the stolen guns.