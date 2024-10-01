Charges filed after 1 shot in connection to Harrison Twp gun theft

Steven McCubbins, 49, is facing one count of complicity to commit aggravated burglary.

All three suspects had their bonds set at $75,000.

“My deputies and investigators acted swiftly and effectively to identify and apprehend those responsible for this dangerous incident,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. “We are grateful for their dedication to ensuring the safety of our community and bringing those involved to justice.”

On Sept. 23 deputies responded to a reported burglary at a house in the 5500 block of Brantford Road in Harrison Twp. The homeowner told deputies multiple firearms had been stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

The next day deputies were called back to the residence on a report of a shooting.

The homeowner reportedly confronted two suspects who had re-entered the residence. The homeowner shot at one of the suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies later arrested three people, including one who had a gunshot wound. In emergency scanner traffic, officials said he was limping.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators served search warrants in Trotwood and Jefferson Twp. and recovered a vehicle connected to the incident, as well as several of the stolen guns, according to the sheriff’s office.