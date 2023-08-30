Trotwood man pleads guilty to aggravated assault of teen girl

A Trotwood man faces 1½ years in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to causing serious harm to a 14-year-old girl in Dayton.

Alonzo Davis, 38, will be sentenced Sept. 23 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Melnick after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

He and Jason Dewayne Hayes, 45, of Dayton, both were indicted in March for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Hayes also is facing sexual battery, rape and corrupting another with drugs charges following his March indictment, records show.

The Dayton Police Department investigated the case after a 14-year-old girl told multiple people and law enforcement that she was sexually assaulted by both men on the same date, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dayton police received a hit on the Combined DNA Index System — a national DNA database operated by the FBI — for both men’s DNA, the prosecutor’s office said.

The unlawful sexual conduct with a minor charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

In addition to a possible prison term, Davis faces up to two years of probation and a $5,000 fine.

He remains held on $25,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Hayes is next due in Thursday in Melnick’s courtroom. He is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

