Trotwood man pleads guilty to aggravated assault of teen girl

A Trotwood man faces 1½ years in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to causing serious harm to a 14-year-old girl in Dayton.

Alonzo Davis, 38, will be sentenced Sept. 23 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Melnick after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He and Jason Dewayne Hayes, 45, of Dayton, both were indicted in March for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Hayes also is facing sexual battery, rape and corrupting another with drugs charges following his March indictment, records show.

The Dayton Police Department investigated the case after a 14-year-old girl told multiple people and law enforcement that she was sexually assaulted by both men on the same date, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dayton police received a hit on the Combined DNA Index System — a national DNA database operated by the FBI — for both men’s DNA, the prosecutor’s office said.

The unlawful sexual conduct with a minor charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

In addition to a possible prison term, Davis faces up to two years of probation and a $5,000 fine.

He remains held on $25,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Hayes is next due in Thursday in Melnick’s courtroom. He is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.