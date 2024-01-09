Trotwood officer injured in US 35 crash Monday ‘expected to survive’

The Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the critical incident.

“At the request of local law enforcement, BCI is leading both the criminal investigation and the investigation into the officer-involved shooting,” said Dominic Binkley, deputy press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. “BCI’s investigation is active and ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.”

Events started once Trotwood police were called around 10:55 a.m. Monday to the Voyager Village mobile home park off West Third Street (U.S. 35) after a man driving a pickup struck the woman. She was taken to a local hospital, where Trotwood police Sgt. Kim DeLong on Tuesday said she has since been released.

While Trotwood officers were aiding the woman, the suspect sped by and pointed a long gun at them. Police then initiated a pursuit during which the suspect swerved into oncoming traffic and fired shots at officers on U.S. 35, Trotwood police Chief Erik Wilson said during a Monday afternoon media briefing.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a Trotwood cruiser and a sheriff’s cruiser on U.S. 35 at Liscum Drive.

“Multiple shots were fired by police at that time and the suspect was subdued and transported to a local hospital,” Wilson said.

A Trotwood police officer in the cruiser was injured and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, but he “is expected to survive,” Binkley said.

The suspect was shot and also was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. However, no information was available Tuesday on how many times he was shot nor his condition.

The investigation at the scene shut down U.S. 35 between Infirmary Road and Abbey Avenue for about nine hours.