US 35 crash, shooting: How it unfolded

A Trotwood police officer injured in the crash and the suspect, whose names have not been released, were both taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton in unknown condition. The woman hit by the pickup also was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Trotwood police responded at 10:54 a.m. for a felonious assault investigation after a pedestrian was hit at the Voyager Village mobile home park of West Third Street, (U.S. 35). As officers were aiding the woman, the suspect drove past at high speed and pointed a long gun at officers. Officers tried to catch up to the white pickup for a traffic stop, but the suspect continued east on U.S. 35, swerving into oncoming traffic. As officers from multiple law enforcement agencies arrive to assist, the suspect at state Route 49 turned right to continue onto U.S. 35 East. Officers from multiple area agencies responded to assist in the pursuit on U.S. 35 East. The suspect then made a U-turn at U.S. 35 and Abbey Avenue to head west on U.S. 35 West while firing at officers. At U.S. 35 and Liscum Drive, the suspect drove across all the west and east lanes and hit a Trotwood police cruiser and Montgomery County Sheriff’s cruiser head-on. Police fired multiple shots at that time and the suspect was hit. The suspect and a Trotwood officer injured in the crash were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition. The deputy was able to jump free before the crash and was not hurt.

The incident closed U.S. 35 in both directions from Infirmary Road to Abbey Avenue for about nine hours.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

The Dayton Police Department urges anyone with video of the crash to email it to DPDMediaRequests@daytonohio.org. Those with trouble sending images can email their contact information.

Also, anyone with information can email Dayton police or BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446).