U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of chasing, shooting woman, fleeing pursuit

U.S Marshals have arrested a man accused of chasing and shooting at two women and a one-year-old in September, they announced in a release.

The Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) and the Dayton Police Violent Offender Unit tracked Antawan Benson Jr., 22, of Miami Township, to the Daytona Parkway apartment complex Thursday morning, where he was arrested, according to the release.

Benson was previously charged in Dayton Municipal Court with four counts of felonious assault and one count each of disobeying the order of a police officer and discharging firearms near prohibited premises.

The charges stem from incidents on Sept. 15 and 18.

At 11:10 p.m. Sept. 15, Dayton police were dispatched to the 2800 block of West Hillcrest Avenue on a report of shots fired and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her arm, according to an affidavit.

The woman said that she, her son and her friend were at the Valero gas station at the corner of West Siebenthaler Avenue and Philadelphia Drive when they saw Benson and his girlfriend get into a gold Cadillac, the affidavit said. The woman said she had previously had a physical altercation with the two.

The women got in their car and left the lot, and Benson followed, leading to a chase during which Benson shot at the car 15 to 20 times, hitting the woman in the arm, court documents said.

At around 6:45 p.m. Sept. 18, a police officer later spotted Benson and his girlfriend crossing Riverside Drive at West Siebenthaler Avenue, court documents said. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, documents said that Benson fled at high speed, hitting another vehicle in the process, and soon after the officer lost sight of them.

Benson was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he is being held on a $100,000 bond, according to Dayton Municipal Court Records. He is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 16.

U.S. Marshal Michael D. Black said, “”The U.S. Marshals and Dayton Police Department partnership continues to yield positive results by removing violent offenders from of our community. The coordination and sharing of resources and personnel are vital to making the community safer.”