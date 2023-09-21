Man accused of chasing, shooting woman in Dayton, later fleeing police pursuit

A Miami Twp. man is facing charges after he was accused of chasing and shooting a woman last week, then fleeing from police earlier this week.

Antawan D. Benson Jr., 22, was charged Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court with four counts of felonious assault and one count each of disobeying the order of a police officer and discharging firearms near prohibited premises.

Dayton police officers were dispatched at 11:10 p.m. Sept. 15 to the 2800 block of West Hillcrest Avenue on a report of shots fired and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her arm, according to an affidavit.

The woman told police that she, her son and friend were at the Valero gas station at the corner of West Siebenthaler Avenue and Philadelphia Drive when they saw Benson and his girlfriend get into a gold Cadillac. Benson and his girlfriend had a previous physical altercation with the woman, she said, so the woman left the lot with the Cadillac in pursuit, according to the court document

During the chase, the woman said she heard 15 to 20 gunshots and felt that she was in the arm, so she sped to lose Benson and called police for help. When police responded, they found her shot in the arm and her vehicle hit several times by rifle rounds, the affidavit stated.

A Dayton officer later spotted Benson driving the gold Cadillac with his girlfriend inside around 6:45 p.m. Monday, crossing Riverside Drive at West Siebenthaler Avenue. When he officer tried to pull over the Cadillac, Benson fled at high speed, hitting another vehicle during the chase, the affidavit said.

Benson is not in custody.