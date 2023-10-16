BreakingNews
Vandalia man pleads guilty to attack of man in Dayton he mistook for someone else

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
A Vandalia man will be sentenced today after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge for attacking a man last month he apparently mistook for someone else.

Joshua Paul Lesko, 34, faces up to three years in prison and up to three years probation when he is sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Angelina Jackson.

Dayton police were called at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 to the 2700 block of Triangle View Drive, where a man later identified as Lesko was assaulting another man, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The other man, who was bleeding from the back of the head, “explained that Mr. Lesko mistook him for somebody named ‘Cory’ and began assaulting him. During this assault Mr. Lesko threw a glass bottle at (the other man), stabbed him with a metal fence hanger and punched him in the face,” the affidavit stated.

ExploreRELATED: Vandalia man indicted in attack on wrong man

A partial video recording of the incident showed the other man trying to get away and Lesko running at him to assault him, according to the affidavit.

As part of Lesko’s plea, a count felonious assault was dismissed, court records show.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

