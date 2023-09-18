Vandalia man indicted in attack on wrong man

A Vandalia man indicted Monday is accused of attacking a man earlier this month he apparently mistook for another man.

Joshua Paul Lesko is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Dayton police were called at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 to the 2700 block of Triangle View Drive, where a man later identified as Lesko was assaulting another man, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The other man, who was bleeding from the back of the head, “explained that Mr. Lesko mistook him for somebody named ‘Cory’ and began assaulting him. During this assault Mr. Lesko threw a glass bottle at (the other man), stabbed him with a metal fence hanger and punched him in the face,” the affidavit stated.

A partial video recording of the incident showed the other man trying to get away and Lesko running at him to assault him, according to the affidavit.

Lesko is held on $25,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.