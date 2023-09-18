BreakingNews
Reaction: Leaders praise major project bringing 2,000 jobs to build flying cars in Dayton

Vandalia man indicted in attack on wrong man

Crime & Law
By
22 minutes ago
X

A Vandalia man indicted Monday is accused of attacking a man earlier this month he apparently mistook for another man.

Joshua Paul Lesko is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

ExploreMan charged with strangulation, kidnapping in domestic incident that led to chase in Montgomery County

Dayton police were called at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 to the 2700 block of Triangle View Drive, where a man later identified as Lesko was assaulting another man, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The other man, who was bleeding from the back of the head, “explained that Mr. Lesko mistook him for somebody named ‘Cory’ and began assaulting him. During this assault Mr. Lesko threw a glass bottle at (the other man), stabbed him with a metal fence hanger and punched him in the face,” the affidavit stated.

A partial video recording of the incident showed the other man trying to get away and Lesko running at him to assault him, according to the affidavit.

Lesko is held on $25,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Springboro schools’ insurer releases settlement amounts in child sex...
2
Man charged with strangulation, kidnapping in incident that led to...
3
Dayton man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting two young girls
4
Dayton man indicted for murder, accused of shooting friend in head
5
Riverside man indicted for making terroristic threats

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top